More Than Just Coffee: Cafes In Bangalore With Delightful Ambience

Even with new cafes that keep coming up in the city every now and then, we just never seem to get enough of them. I think we should blame the coffee shop trend on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. After all, what better way to spend a lazy day than by whiling your time away at one of these cute places, with a steaming mug of coffee and friendly banter? Well, unless you count great ambience and the bonus of a great view! That will certainly make heading to such cafes more appealing. So, go ahead, pick from our list of charming cafes whose menu and decor have won our hearts and time.