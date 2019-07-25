Even with new cafes that keep coming up in the city every now and then, we just never seem to get enough of them. I think we should blame the coffee shop trend on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. After all, what better way to spend a lazy day than by whiling your time away at one of these cute places, with a steaming mug of coffee and friendly banter? Well, unless you count great ambience and the bonus of a great view! That will certainly make heading to such cafes more appealing. So, go ahead, pick from our list of charming cafes whose menu and decor have won our hearts and time.
More Than Just Coffee: Cafes In Bangalore With Delightful Ambience
Cafe Down The Alley
Whether you decide to gorge on the all-day breakfast or sandwiches here or just sit back, sipping on a cup of hot chocolate, the cheery ambience, full of superhero art and merch at Cafe Down The Alley is bound to make you stay longer than you intended. Sip on a cuppa with the Justice League, or play a board game or few with your squad. The ambience coupled with the super reasonable rates, we could just sit here all day!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Om Made Cafe
Rooftop seating with a great view, laid back vibes that channel Goa and soothing music in the background – you might never run out of reasons to head to Om Made Cafe. With quiches, sandwiches, burgers and creamy pastas to pick from, the space is just perfect for a Sunday brunch or even dinner on a breezy evening to watch the city lights.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Cafe Cassia
Built around an open courtyard and housed in Cinnamon boutique, Cafe Cassia’s simple yet appealing setup is great for when you want to catch up with your friends over a cup of coffee. Or even to just sit and work in peace for a while! With art on the walls and stores all around, don’t be surprised if you end up spending a whole day there. The focus here is healthy and fresh food. So, load up on the salads and sandwiches, and end with one of their desserts. Trust us on this, the food and set-up is very inspiring – both creatively and culinarily.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Zoey's
Don't let the fact that it's in Sarjapur put you off, because Zoey's is pretty whether you plan to sit and enjoy the natural lighting, or the pops of colour and art on the walls. When you're greeted by the bicycle at the entrance, you'll realise that the slightly mismatched furniture, indoor decor and greenery all add to the whimsical charm of the place. Add to that their all day breakfast, a quick salad, or a sandwhich and you might never want to leave
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Fresh Pressery Cafe At Good Earth
For feel good, rustic vibes, Fresh Pressery will have you breathing out all your stress, and tucking in to healthy and tasty treats. Sit for a gossip sesh over some tea with your gal pals after shopping, sip on one of their signature cold pressed juices. Their clean eating menu (they even have keto options) sits light and refreshing, just like their fcafe space, full of foliage and flowers.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
The Rogue Elephant
With a boutique, decor store, greenhouse, and plenty of antiques and statement garden decor amidst lush greenery, Rogue Elephant in Basavanagudi is a slice of peace. Their menu is pretty simple with continental, Indian, and a small number of Indo-Chinese options, you can sit at the patio with a hot cuppa and a book all day. Come evenings, fairy lights transform the place into cute date spot. We recommend the lasagna when things get cool, and the salad for warm summer days.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Dyu Art Cafe
Designed much like an old Kerala house, Dyu Art Cafe is known just as much for its amazing ambience as for their food. Think open courtyards, gabled roof, oxide flooring and cemented seats, all adding to the quaint charm of the cafe. Of course, artworks on the walls to gawk at while you sip on a cup of Cafe Mocha or Cold Coffee, adding that eclectic touch. We could spend many an evening here, lost in a book and savouring the pleasant vibes of the place. Read more about it here.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Cafe Cerrise
Apart from the sarees, jewellery, fusion wear and home decor here, what we love about Ambara boutique is the delightful cafe in their garden. Wicker furniture, checkered tablecloths and plenty of potted plants make it cute and charming. While you wait for your order to arrive, look around at the wall art, the handiwork of students from Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology. Too confused about what to order? We love their Spaghetti Carbonara and Grilled Fish with Salsa, along with a cooler to wash it all down. Read more about it here.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Amour Patisserie
Known for their delightful desserts, the Parisian themed cafe works great for dates, or for when you want to spill the tea to your bff..over tea! Their pretty-as-a-picture desserts help too. So if you want to do it (or eat) like the French do, head over to Amour Fine Patisserie.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Champaca
Nestled in greenery off Queen's Road, Champaca is a bookstore cum cafe. So the vibe is peaceful, green, and the food is healthy and fresh. With an earthy vibe, overlooking the lush residential lanes outside and an avocado tree right in the middle, it feels like time stops still for a while when you're in there.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
