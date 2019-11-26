Admit it, being holed up at a desk or cubicle all day really gets to you sometimes. Thankfully, you can just pack your laptop and head out to a friendly cafe in your neighbourhood. LBB checks in on cafes that let you work in peace for as long as you want while fueling your appetite and supplying your caffeine fix.
Work As Long As You Want With Coffee & WiFi At These Cafes
Starbucks
Usually sprawling, air-conditioned, cushy and with wi-fi, at Starbucks you’ll have all the comfort you need while working. Our favourite branch to work out of is the Indiranagar one where you can take your coffee to the upstairs section and work in peace, especially during weekdays. With branches across the city and costing INR 700 for two, head on over to spend the day at their cafe space.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Yogisthaan Cafe
Boss making you crawl up the wall? Then, head to Yogisthaan to find your zen. Surrounded by potted plants, you can stretch out on comfy cushions while healthy burgers, smoothies, and salads make their way to you. With a branch in Indiranagar and Koramangala, get coffee and food to get your day going. With an average meal for two costing INR 700, head on here.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Cafe Coffee Day
The popular coffee chain has plenty of outlets where you can spend hours huddled over your laptop. Fellow busy-bees surround you, so you don’t feel far from a workplace environment. Hot and cold coffees, fizzy refreshers, and plates of sandwiches provide sustenance. With branches all over the city, try the cold coffee here to wake yourself up! Costing INR 600 for two, head here for a day of work.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Barista Lavazza
Another one of those coffee chains, Barista is a haven for working professionals. You can schedule a meeting or work on that urgent spreadsheet while gorging on everything from stuffed sandwiches to cake pops. Our favourite branch is the one in Koramangala 4th Block and only costs INR 300 for two people.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Matteo Coffea
Walk into this happening coffeehouse for a day’s work. You might have to plug in those earphones to tune out the chatter. Do try their Arabica coffees, wraps, and chocolate-filled desserts that will keep you energised through the day. With two branches - one on Church Street and the other on CMH Road, it costs INR 600 for two people. Binge on coffee and use their free WiFi to get through the day!
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Cafe Pascucci
The Italian chain not only offers free wi-fi but also great thin-crust wood-fired pizzas (Sundried Tomato Pesto or Classic Margherita) and some superior coffee. Try their yoghurt mousse topped cappuccinos or their Cappuccino Argentino, espresso topped with hot foamed milk and drizzled with Dolce di Latte, an Argentinian version of milk caramel and nibble on Almond Biscotti on the side. Costing INR 1,100 for two, enjoy delicious food and get work done.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Third Wave Coffee Roasters
This chain of coffee shops has taken the city by storm. With a branch in every vicinity, head here for their delicious coffee and amazing food. Whether it's sandwiches, all-day breakfast and multiple plug points, head here to get your work done and network with people. Costing INR 750 for two, head here to get some work done.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
