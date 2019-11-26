Work As Long As You Want With Coffee & WiFi At These Cafes

Walk into this happening coffeehouse for a day’s work. You might have to plug in those earphones to tune out the chatter. Do try their Arabica coffees, wraps, and chocolate-filled desserts that will keep you energised through the day. With two branches - one on Church Street and the other on CMH Road, it costs INR 600 for two people. Binge on coffee and use their free WiFi to get through the day!