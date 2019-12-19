We Found The Prettiest Cafe That Is Also A Bookstore And Overlooks An Avocado Tree

In our search for hidden gems in the city, we chanced upon Champaca. The cafe, hidden away on Edwards Road, off Queen's Road, is more than just a cafe. Located on the rooftop of a bungalow (where the restaurant Secret Garden used to be), once you climb the metal staircase, you are greeted by a charming space that's naturally lit with seating for about 30 people at a time. Our favourite spot is by the large windows, that overlooks a towering avocado tree and the other pretty neighbourhood houses. You can spend hours sitting by the high table and go about your day working, reading or catching up with friends. There's free WiFi, so naturally, we're working out of here, more than we should!

The bookstore which is part of the cafe is something you will fall in love with. The collection is curated and you can buy books as diverse as philosophy and poetry. We spotted sci-fi books such as Graham Masteron's White Bones rubbing shoulders with Jumpha Lahiri's The Lowland. The bookshelves, which looks straight out of a Hogwarts library, has got even a small sliding ladder you can climb to reach books on the higher levels. Of course, the friendly staff can pick up the books for you, but what fun in that. There is a corner spot that's furnished with floor cushions, reserved for little bibliophiles. Small reading parties and story time with kids is a possibility here, so take the little ones here for a day of words.

The cafe has a limited menu created by Sarah of Copper & Cloves and features all-day breakfast options such as the Desi Avocado Toast. If you want something to nibble on while you are working here, pick are the Pulled Pork Sliders. Vegetarians, there's roast veggies on hummus with tahini to try.