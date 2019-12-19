Sun, Sand, And Fun At This Untouched Kerala Beach Where The River Meets The Sea

A road trip to Chavakkad Beach in Kerala is something that you can take if you are looking to escape the city and channel your beach bum minus the touristy feels. In your quest to find the best beaches in Kerala, Chavakkad Beach is a worthy contender that you need to consider. It's a 10-hour road trip from Bangalore that you can take with the squad or on your bike solo with the promise to a beautiful, serene and untouched sandy beach upon arrival. And that's the best thing because even though Chavakkad Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Kerala, it's still not commercial or touristy like Kovalam or Cherai. Azhimukam (Malayalam for estuary) is what makes this beach so popular in Kerala because it's one of those beaches where the river and sea meet.

It paints a rather beautiful picture, especially in the mornings when fishermen take their boats out for their daily catch. Well! You can also try your hand at fishing with the local fishermen. Swimming is permitted and since there aren't hoards of people around even during weekends, consider the whole beach yours. Come evenings, don't miss the sunset. Coconut trees line the shore and you'll find folks resting on hammocks that they have brought. March to September is the best time to visit Chavakkad Beach. If you love shopping, you are in for a treat as there’s a local flea market close to the beach. Head to Guruvayoor Temple which is situated at about 5 kilometers from the beach. Gorge on delicious Kerala cuisine at nearby restaurants like National Paradise, Teertham and Ganapathi Bhavan to name a few.