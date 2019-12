Having just celebrated its twentieth anniversary, The Chennai-based Tulika is one of the country’s longest standing children’s publishers. With the tagline Many Languages, Many Voices, Tulika is best known for bilingual books, and for publishing in multiple Indian languages. We love that their authors and illustrators regularly hold fun events for kids countrywide, and that you can pick up customised birthday gift sets. Plus, their current crop of gender neutral books, gets a thumbs up from us.

Where: Available at all major bookstores and online here.

Price: INR 55 upwards

Find them on Facebook here.