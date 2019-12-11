Christmas is almost here and let the festive mood kick in with all those carols and lights all around you. If you are looking to attend a few musicals and carols in the city, we've got you covered. Check out these events and be all merry!
Joy To The World! Ring In The Festivities With Christmas Carols And Music Sessions Around The City
Carols in the City
The Bangalore Men and The Bangalore Music School is spreading the festive joy with Carols In The City on December 21 at The Bangalore International Airport. There's going to be classic Christmas carols being performed along with bluesy Christmas and jingle bells all around. The performances are presented by The Bangalore Men as follows -Soloists from the choir, Bhumika Anantharaman on soprano, and Shantanu Patel on piano. The event is happening at the Kempegowda International Airport. So, make a day-out out of it and enjoy the carols, food and shopping this Christmas season.
A Carol Is Born
Enjoy the Christmas carols at The Studio with A Carol Is Born with KJs Tanya and Prashanth on December 22. There's going to be two hours of Christmas Carols by curated artists that will help you kick in the Christmas spirit.
Christmas At Chai3:16
Head to Chai 3:16 on December 13 and enjoy the Christmas Spirit as the Chai 3:16 band is going to perform some carols. Apart from the band, the famous Bangalore Conservatory will also be performing a few Christmas carols that you can enjoy at Chai 3:16.
Musical Christmas with Kids
Carols are better when you can sing along and have some fun. Have a musical Christmas with kids at Elements School of Performing Arts on December 14. Sing along some popular Christmas carols along with your little ones and also craft some reindeer, tree decor, plant and decorate reindeer pots and some gingerbread cookies. The kids will also get a 30 minutes playtime in the play area. Well, there might also be some surprise from Santa!
