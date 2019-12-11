Joy To The World! Ring In The Festivities With Christmas Carols And Music Sessions Around The City

The Bangalore Men and The Bangalore Music School is spreading the festive joy with Carols In The City on December 21 at The Bangalore International Airport. There's going to be classic Christmas carols being performed along with bluesy Christmas and jingle bells all around. The performances are presented by The Bangalore Men as follows -Soloists from the choir, Bhumika Anantharaman on soprano, and Shantanu Patel on piano. The event is happening at the Kempegowda International Airport. So, make a day-out out of it and enjoy the carols, food and shopping this Christmas season.

