Coffee-Filled Mornings, Twilight Evenings And Coorg: Check Out This Estate For Your Next Vacay

Experience British-esque hospitality and life in a coffee estate at Old Kent Estates and discover an entirely new side of Coorg. The lodge, which used to be a house once upon a time, has been redone is such a way that all the stately colonial-era vibes are intact while still providing modern luxuries.The property is easily accessible to major spots such as Kushalnagar and Dubare Elephant Camp. You can drive down to Madikeri, which is about 13km away or Golden Temple at the Tibetan Settlement which is roughly 25 km away.

The rooms of the lodge have been designed into a reception, dining room, a library and games area, and a home theatre room. The reception is designed in a typical English colonial theme complete with chandeliers and wood-panelled walls. The verandah of the lodge, perfect for sipping a cup of coffee in the morning, provides you and your Instagram feed with a rather beautiful view of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Come night, it’s the perfect spot to view the night sky dotted with stars. Private and serene, the villas come with their own manicured garden and seating for you to enjoy the gorgeous view. The in-room amenities include all the very colonial elements such as four-poster beds, study tables, and a big bathtub.

Indulge in local and seasonal cuisine prepared using fresh ingredients, sourced from in and around the estate. And since the property is tucked inside a coffee estate, it goes without saying that fresh coffee is served here along with coffee tours. A variety of Arabicas and Robustas, freshly ground, perfectly roasted, and beautifully brewed, the coffee here is a must-try. Whether you wish to unwind with a game of billiards or go trekking, there’s plenty for you to do here.

