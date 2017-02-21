Commercial Street is like an outdoor mall, filled with more high street brands than an actual mall. Zara, Topshop, H&M, Mango, Vero Moda — you can find hundreds of factory surplus clothing at a real steal. While they might not always be authentic, you can still come across great pieces at throwaway prices that are almost always on-trend. From airy sun dresses, to embroidered army jackets, and oversized grunge flannel shirts to cutesy rompers — there’s something for everyone! We hit up Commercial Street with INR 2,000 {in honour of the anniversary of the new note} to see what we could find — and of course we were looking for the best bargains we could get. Check out our spoils for yourself! P.S.: all the stores are located along Gollar Lane, next to Anand Sweets. But the good news is that each of these stores have branches all over Commercial Street.