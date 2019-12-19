Ankle-length, high tops, slips-ons — if you’re a hardcore Converse lover, you’d have loaded up on all of these and in all possible colours and prints. Hey, remember the ever-so-cool Converse Jams? God, we really wish they hadn’t discontinued those in India. Anyhoo, enough lamenting!

Let’s just move on with life and enjoy the bags that they have. We love the totally awesome backpacks on offer. Too cool for school? Worry not. Great for those who have to carry their laptops to and from work everyday, we love the nominal detail with the signature Chuck Taylor monogram. And these bags seriously have no space issues, unlike your ex-girlfriend. Their duffel bags are also pretty neat. Minimal design and very durable, they’re great for that walk to the gym or even a weekend getaway. That said, we’re never ever ever going to discourage you from buying their shoes. Happy Conversing!