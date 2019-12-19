Get Jealous 21, Mango And GAP For INR 150 Upwards At This Store In JP Nagar

We almost didn't believe it either, but when we found ourselves in Texs Mart sifting through the softest shirts from — get this — Old Navy, for INR 150, we were sold. And that's just one part of one section on the first floor. If you manage to take your eyes off the shirts, you'll also find a range of comfy trousers (we saw ones priced at INR 350), t-shirts, jackets and shoes — all for men, and all super affordable, too.

The second floor is dedicated entirely to kids wear and kids products, and we found here formal shirts (so cute!), pretty dresses, toys and even quirky t-shirts featuring the world map. Ladies, don't start feeling left out yet. They have two entire floors dedicated to women's wear, so you can easily spend hours here buying clothes without going bust. The third floor mostly houses ethnic wear (that is kurtas, leggings and anarkalis), and they're priced at INR 350 upwards. On the fourth floor, though, is the holy grail of thrift shopping. You'll find here shoes from brands like Ginger at INR 250 upwards (you'll have to really hunt for your size, though), and partywear tops, jeans, shorts, skirts and dresses from Jealous 21, Mango and GAP at INR 150 upwards.

Of course, bear in mind that since it's an export surplus store, not everything is in season — some may even have been considered fashionable in the 2000s — so you will have to take out enough time from your schedule to hunt for the perfect outfits.