Known for their comfortable and chic cotton apparel, Cottons Jaipur is finally making an entrance in Bangalore with a store in Indiranagar. The brand takes Jaipur's iconic block prints and techniques and puts them on soft cotton fabric. They are good at both, traditional apparel as well as fusion outfits. You can pick kurtas, tunics, dresses, long skirts, shirts, pants, patialas and breezy kaftans.
Cottons Jaipur Is Coming Soon To The Bylanes Of Indiranagar
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Cottons also stocks some nice silver jewellery as well as scarves. Pick up earrings or a colourful scarf to add an interesting element to your outfit.
They are coming soon. So keep your eyes peeled for the launch dates on LBB.
