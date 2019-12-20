Cottons Jaipur Is Coming Soon To The Bylanes Of Indiranagar

Known for their comfortable and chic cotton apparel, Cottons Jaipur is finally making an entrance in Bangalore with a store in Indiranagar. The brand takes Jaipur's iconic block prints and techniques and puts them on soft cotton fabric. They are good at both, traditional apparel as well as fusion outfits. You can pick kurtas, tunics, dresses, long skirts, shirts, pants, patialas and breezy kaftans.