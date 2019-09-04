Candy Cloud For Pretty Looking Shakes & Cotton Candy Burritos

Dessert Parlours

Candy Cloud Factory

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

88, JNC Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Candy Cloud is the place of goodies. Loved the concept of this place! The ambience is very wonderful and catchy. It's a pretty Instagrammable cafe which has a beautiful interior set up. It is full of blue and pink. Walls are artistic and at the entrance, they have a small corner with little pots and plants. Drop by this some pretty looking shakes and amazing quick bites.

What Could Be Better?

The space and seating arrangement

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Bae

