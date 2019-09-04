Candy Cloud is the place of goodies. Loved the concept of this place! The ambience is very wonderful and catchy. It's a pretty Instagrammable cafe which has a beautiful interior set up. It is full of blue and pink. Walls are artistic and at the entrance, they have a small corner with little pots and plants. Drop by this some pretty looking shakes and amazing quick bites.
Candy Cloud For Pretty Looking Shakes & Cotton Candy Burritos
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The space and seating arrangement
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids, Bae
