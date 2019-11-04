At Dialogues Cafe You Only Pay For Time, Everything Else Is Free

Love spending time or working in a cafe but can’t stop yourself from constantly reaching out for that cuppa and running up a huge bill? Dialogues Café might just be what you need. A cafe, workspace and library of sorts, all rolled into one, the place is called more of a ‘social club’ or a ‘social experiment.’ So while you lounge about reading a book, talking to a friend, having a cup of coffee (and some snacks, of course) or just working away (did we mention they have high-speed WiFi?), all you need to pay for is the time you spend. Taking up two floors (including the rooftop), Dialogues has a cheery vibe that makes you feel welcome right away. Add to that the air-conditioned library space that will tempt you to settle down on one of the bean bags and get reading. High chairs, brightly painted walls and framed artworks make up the decor here.

But what we love is their rooftop area, which makes for a perfect spot on a cool evening. Pick from the ‘small island’ (with a few seats and low coffee tables) or a similar but bigger area (where we spotted hammock seats too), both connected by a bridge and lined with potted plants. This is also where they host events over the weekend. Want something to munch on while you kick back? Their open kitchen has a changing menu of light eats (designed specifically for the concept) with Chinglish and Italian food like Hoisin Babycorn, Spinach Penne Pasta and omelettes apart from all-time favourites like sandwiches and Mushroom 65. And, coffee and tea to wash it all down.