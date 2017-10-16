9 Pawsome Ideas For The Perfect Doggie Date In The City

This monthly flea-market is great for everyone in the family, including pets! Relax with your dog on the lush grass, and take in the live music and fresh air. If your pooch is friendly enough, he or she can even play with all the other visiting pets! Also, if you’re looking for second addition to the family, Soul Sante hosts canine adoption camps where you can play with, foster or even give a pup a forever home! Your pooch might end up on Instagram, thanks to love from other revellers.

