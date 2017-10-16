Man’s best friend deserves an outing too, and Bangalore is heaven for the canine community — from road trips to restaurants, meet-ups, picnics, and classes to hosting doggie birthday parties and much more. You know this will be more fun than any other date you’ve been on!
9 Pawsome Ideas For The Perfect Doggie Date In The City
Ten-Second Takeaway
Dog Park
Every Sunday, the dog park at Cubbon Park sets the backdrop for a ritzy morning affair with the four-legged heroes. Here, the humans are the spectators {and paparazzi} to a session of leash-free fun and frolic. The park occasionally hosts adoption drives and awareness campaigns — be a part of the fun whether you have a dog or just plain adore them sweeties.
When: Every Sunday, 8am-11am
Sunday Soul Sante
This monthly flea-market is great for everyone in the family, including pets! Relax with your dog on the lush grass, and take in the live music and fresh air. If your pooch is friendly enough, he or she can even play with all the other visiting pets! Also, if you’re looking for second addition to the family, Soul Sante hosts canine adoption camps where you can play with, foster or even give a pup a forever home! Your pooch might end up on Instagram, thanks to love from other revellers.
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Kitsch Mandi
This art festival features a host of artists, live music and workshops — and they’re totally pet-friendly! Kitsch Mandi had been operating out of Pebbles near Palace Grounds, but recently moved to a bigger location at Temple Tree, giving you the perfect opportunity to enjoy the open space with your dog. Keep an eye out on their Facebook page for their next event, which happens around once every two months.
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
The Elephant Pond
The sun is out, and the shades are on — why must pets miss out on the fun? Have a picnic with the entire family, at the Dog Park at The Elephant Pond. Located on the outskirts of the city on Bannerghatta Road, this private property plays host to a natural pond for your pooches to swim in, and acres of lush greenery for a game of fetch or frisbee. Read more about it here.
Contact: +91 9986863989
When: Sunday, 8am-5pm
Find them on Facebook here.
The Aaksar Pet Resort
The Aaksar Pet Resort, a pet boarding facility, opens its swimming pool on the weekends. For a charge, the pets get a complimentary bath, making sure they are squeaky clean for the ride home which is music to our ears. If your dog’s birthday is coming up, you can even go the extra mile and host a birthday party, complete with canine-friendly food! They also have a boarding centre if you’re planning a trip and want to leave your dog in safe hands.
Contact: +91 7829747732
When: Every Saturday and Sunday; 6am-6pm
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Pet Spa
Treat your doggie to a spa day as a big thank-you for all the wet kisses, fur-covered couches and early morning walks. Shampoos, massages, haircuts and more — unrequited love and cuddles aren’t easy, you know?
Wags And Wiggles Pet Salon And Spa
We are not the only ones who have our bad hair days. Spoil your dog when you opt for the pamper packages at Wags and Wiggles Pet Salon and Spa, they include a trendy haircut, styling, nail care, clean up and more. If you have adopted your dog, you get a special discount. Act fast — they’re so popular, they’re sometimes booked out for days in advance.
Contact: Ashitha – +91 9845083973
When: Monday – Saturday; 10am-8pm
Check out their Facebook here.
Fuzzy Wuzzy
The team at Fuzzy Wuzzy specialise in grooming show dogs and host their own range of styling products. And you can be certain that every penny spent was totally worth it. They’re located in Glenands Pet Store, so you can even buy your doggie a treat and some cute accessories after she’s been freshly groomed!
Contact: +91 9844058080, +91 9341433040, + 91 9886312691
When: Monday – Friday, 2pm-8pm
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
Comments (0)