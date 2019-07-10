Add An Earthy And Natural Touch To Baby Care Products For Your Little One

Based out of Bangalore, Earth Baby, an organic brand offers a range of products for newborns, toddlers, and moms. Move away from products filled with chemicals and toxins and make a switch towards a more organic and sustainable lifestyle not just for you but also for your newborn with Earth Baby. All the products sold by Earth Baby are made out of fully natural ingredients and zero toxins. They stock up on baby food, baby clothing, skincare, wooden toys and products for mothers. Find multigrain porridge, ragi porridge, honey muesli, jaggery, and organic honey for your baby starting at INR 90 and upwards.

Skincare products for babies such as baby soap, bath powder and shampoo, diaper rash spray, pure coconut oil, and castor oil are also available which starts at INR 140 and upwards. Moms, they've got you covered! Find stretch marks cream, natural soaps, rose water and organic lipsticks starting at INR 150 and upwards. Shop cloth diapers with quirky prints of the galaxy, heart balloons and lamas along with naturally dyed cotton nappies (set of four pieces), swaddles and jablas (vests) with adorable prints of elephants and flowers starting at INR 700. Go sustainable with the range of wooden toys such as rattles, stackers, and bobbles for kids.