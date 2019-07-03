Diaper Bags, Play Tents And Baby Care: Find Everything At This Store In Indiranagar

If you are a first-time mother or an expecting mom looking to buy essentials for your baby or just some pregnancy products, The Baby Shop in Indiranagar has got you covered. From diaper bags, pregnancy and feeding pillows to storage boxes for kids, you can find everything under one roof. Apart from Indian brands, they also stock on items from International brands such as Skip Hop, Bruts Bee, and 3 Sprouts. The play tent with appliques of animals like deer, fox, and tigers is my favorite pick (secretly wanted one!). They have a wide variety of diaper bags that are trendy, spacious and cute to carry around with animal and floral prints.

Find a range of baby food products such as mashed fruits and vegetables, millet mixes and snacks for babies and kids. Apart from the essentials, they stock up on wooden, toxic free educational toys for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers from Shummee. Mothers, The Baby Shop makes pregnancy and post pregnancy easy for you with essentials such as nipple pads, baby loungers, clothes for newborns, babies and toddlers. The wide range of bags and school bags sold here are also worth a try. Not only that, they deliver in and around Indiranagar if you order on their website or contact them through Instagram.