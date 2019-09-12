This Furniture Store In Koramangala Is Bed-der Than The Rest!

Did you recently visit your grandma? We’re assuming she has old school style furniture like teak wood rocking chairs and rosewood study desks that you’d want to own. Known for making colonial style furniture, you’ll find drawers with vintage designs. If you live in a flat and like hosting dinner parties, take a look at their Chippendale dining set that is expandable and can seat up to ten people. Their four-poster beds are great to lie on (believe us, we tried it!). Be it residential or commercial, the folks here do it all and with panache.

Home decor includes cushions, tableware and paintings that include quirky coasters and table mats. East Lifestyle also specialises in restoration where the staff here takes in old furniture and refurbishes it. If you’re worried about screwing up the interiors of your house, they will study the dimensions and do it up for you according to the budget you have in mind. Once you visit the store, you’ll know that it’s bed-der than the rest.