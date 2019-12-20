Hungry Kya? Hit Up This Outlet For Some Delicious Kababs And Shawarmas

Kabab Magic

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1548, East End Circle, 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Let’s just put it out there - Kabab Magic really lives up to its name. Their USP being kebabs, they, of course, have a large variety on offer – from Kalmi Kabab and Tandoori Raan (a full leg) to melt-in-the-mouth Malai Tikka and Andar Bahar (stuffed chicken). Even their shawarmas are delicious: they’re on top of everyone’s favourite list and you definitely get the bang for your buck. That is, for as low as INR 50, you get a nice, chunky roll that gives you plenty to chew on. Manage to shell out some more, and you can order up a roll without onions, or get a pulpy grape juice instead! Truly, the best of days.

Of course, don’t go here expecting great ambience. Since it’s a small place, you have to make-do with self-service and only a few seating options.  If you’re feeling particularly famished, they have some combo options. A Magic Thali, for instance, comes with two parotas, half a plate of biryani rice, half an egg, a piece of kabab, some chicken curry and a grape juice – all for just INR 140! If that isn’t filling, we don’t know what is. Just in case you’re too lazy to make the trip to Kabab Magic, don’t worry: they are available on food delivery apps!

Kabab Magic has plenty of outlets across town. You'll find them in Basavangudi, J.P. Nagar, Richmond Town, ORR, Doddanekundi and Madiwali too.

Other Outlets

Kabab Magic

Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
4.1

31, Opp. Vijaya College, RV Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Kabab Magic

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

1548, 6th Main Road, 3rd Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Kabab Magic

Richmond town, Bengaluru
3.5

17, Opp. Fatima Bakery, Hosur Road, Richmond Town, Bengaluru

Kabab Magic

Mahadevpura, Bengaluru
3.6

39/5, Outer Ring Road, Doddanekundi, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru

Kabab Magic

BTM layout, Bengaluru
3.8

3/1, 1st Main Road, Madiwala, BTM Layout, Bengaluru

