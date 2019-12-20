Hungry Kya? Hit Up This Outlet For Some Delicious Kababs And Shawarmas

Let’s just put it out there - Kabab Magic really lives up to its name. Their USP being kebabs, they, of course, have a large variety on offer – from Kalmi Kabab and Tandoori Raan (a full leg) to melt-in-the-mouth Malai Tikka and Andar Bahar (stuffed chicken). Even their shawarmas are delicious: they’re on top of everyone’s favourite list and you definitely get the bang for your buck. That is, for as low as INR 50, you get a nice, chunky roll that gives you plenty to chew on. Manage to shell out some more, and you can order up a roll without onions, or get a pulpy grape juice instead! Truly, the best of days.

Of course, don’t go here expecting great ambience. Since it’s a small place, you have to make-do with self-service and only a few seating options. If you’re feeling particularly famished, they have some combo options. A Magic Thali, for instance, comes with two parotas, half a plate of biryani rice, half an egg, a piece of kabab, some chicken curry and a grape juice – all for just INR 140! If that isn’t filling, we don’t know what is. Just in case you’re too lazy to make the trip to Kabab Magic, don’t worry: they are available on food delivery apps!

