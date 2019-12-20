Ecoworld Bellandur Gets A New South East Asian Food Outlet!

The popular South-East Asian food chain Nasi and Mee just opened their brand new outlet in the swanky corporate neighbourhood at The Bay, Bellandur. This new fine dining restaurant is meant for all things South Asian. Ranging from Chinese, Indonesian, Malaysian and Singapore cuisine, you will be spoilt for choices here. First things First are the Tom Yum soup and off course the steaming hot Dimsums. Try the Water chestnuts version if you want veg or the prawn har go if you’re a seafood fan. The flavours are great. The signature sauces served with the food here are completely lit. You may end up gorging on the dim sums with these sauces. For the main course, the Nasi goreng and Pad Thai noodles are classic options and pretty authentic ones at that. Don’t forget to order the Singapore Chicken Rice here coz that is one rare dish to savour. If you are in the mood for Indonesian flavours then order the Rendang coz that’s smacking delicious here. They have the non-beef version too so you can enjoy the classic dish in a different choice of meat. To accompany this superb fare are traditional south East Asian drinks made with coconut milk. And for dessert go for the chocolate dimsums or just the Lemongrass Ice cream. This place requires many visits to savour the variety of Asian food offered. So grab the next meal here and thank us later.