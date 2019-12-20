We chose to go with the spicy mutton brain omelette first. The thin {no fluffy business here} French style omelette came topped with a layer of really spicy and peppery onions bell peppers and chillies and little dollops of brain bits. The meaty, buttery offal went so well with the eggs that we gasped with delight. No really. Eggs and brains… a match made in heaven. Our next omelette was equally spicy and came topped with a marinated and pan grilled whole Sankara aka red snapper. Owner and chef Nathan K Kumar, who has spent a long time cooking on cruises, told us that he likes to use fish which basically have very less bones to make of easy eating. the fiery fish went well with the omelette bits. While the grilled fish served on an omelette is definitely a novelty, we are going back again for the really umami brain omelette. Plus, there’s apparently also whole crab, prawns and sardines served on omelettes. Thankfully no basa!