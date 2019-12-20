This Village-Themed Resort In Coorg Is Next On Our Travel Bucket List

Need to get away from the madding crowd for a while? Pick Evergreen County in Coorg. Located amidst lush greenery and world-class coffee, this one had our heart right away. Firstly, it’s village-themed. Think cosy tents, huts and cottages (the latter two are available in bamboo and cane options!). Secondly, they organise tons of activities. Whether it’s night plantation rides with lanterns (to really scare the bejeezus out of you), gun-firing, archery or treasure hunts, there are plenty of things to keep you occupied.

If you’re going here with the squad and are willing to rough it out a bit, go for their group package for tents. Priced at INR 1,999 per person (with a minimum of 8 people), you get to also enjoy a campfire, a complimentary breakfast and coffee/tea in the evenings. Plus, you can participate in fun activities like water balloon fighting (yup, that’s a thing here) and treasure hunts. For more adventurous folk, there’s a package that includes ziplining, air gun firing and going through a tunnel! This one is priced at INR 3,499 per person and you need to have a minimum of 10 people with you to avail this.

Couples can sign up for the Amazing Couple Package, or if you’re newly married, try their Honeymoon Package (with candlelight dinners, campfires et al) that’s priced at INR 17,499.