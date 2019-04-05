Explore Old Bangalore And Get A History Lesson Too, With This Cycling Collective

If riding a bicycle is an exercise of joy, then pedalling with a bunch of like-minded individuals while going through the old parts of the city is twice as fun (plus, you get to eat a nice, buttery Masala Dosa at the end, too!). That's what happens when you sign up for a tour of the city with On A Pedal - a cycling collective that helps you explore namma Bengaluru and learn its history. Plus, since most of the tours take place early in the morning, you get to skip all the traffic entirely.

Their most popular tour is the Pete Tour, which takes you through everywhere from the ancient Cottonpete area (named after the famous sarees manufactured here) to the 200-year-old Tawakkal Mastan Dargah, KR Market and Cubbon Park. They also have the Sultan Tour that traces the footsteps of the Tiger of Mysore, Tipu Sultan. This tour even takes you through Siddhapur and the many nurseries that were created here by Tipu Sultan and Haider Ali. There's the Malleshwaram Tour too, where you get to visit Kashi Mutt and other historical temples in Malleshwaram.

For those of you who want a tour of the city that's not Basavangudi, Malleshwaram or Cubbon Park, get in touch with Raghu from On A Pedal and he will help chart a new course with you (provided you get at least 4-5 people to join!). If the place you want to check out isn't bicycle friendly, they can arrange an auto rickshaw tour as well.