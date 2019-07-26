Explore The Flavours Of East Asia At Taiki, Indiranagar

If you into Asian food you should head to Taiki. Especially if you are looking to try some of the Korean specialities which are not easily available elsewhere, you will find it here. Otherwise, they serve Japanese, Korean and other popular cuisines from south-east Asia. Must try : -Appetizers: Golden Asparagus & Tofu roll, Sambal Shrimp Bao, Buldak Chicken. -Mains: Ramen- Chicken, Bibimbap. -Dessert: Bingsu. Crispy chocolate Noodle with icecream. Ambience / Décor: A loft-like small space yet airy, bright, modern and space is well utilised. I can imagine how small the kitchen must be yet they were managing a full house and were dishing out great food Overall: First thing I noticed is a very varied wide menu. So many options to choose from. You name it they surely have it. The Sushi & Appetizers, in particular, stood out for me, followed by the main course. Glad to see Asian Desserts on the menu instead of run of the mill desserts. Especially rare to find Bingsu was on the menu and top-notch as well!