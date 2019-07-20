Play Real Life Farmville By Volunteering At These Farms Around Bangalore

Urban spaces are becoming more confined. And with our regular 9 to 5 jobs, it’s not too much to expect that we go all out on the weekends. We splurge on some good food, entertainment and shopping. However, taking a week off, a month off, or even just the weekend, you could make some serious progress learning about farming and sustainable living. Whether you want to learn how to make a nursery, rear cows, till the fields or plant millets, these spaces around Bangalore will totally help you out.