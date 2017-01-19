Cubbon Park: The Hottest Cultural Venue In Town Has Always Been Right Under Your Nose

The city’s green spaces are home to more than picnicking families and adorable canines. Over the years, several intriguing clubs and activities have popped up in Cubbon Park, making it quite a destination for the culture vulture. Here are six of our favourites.
Poetry In The Park
Poems by everyone from Mary Oliver to Mahmoud Darwish and you – yes, you – are welcome at this monthly event celebrating poetry. All you do is show up with a poem that resonates with you in some way, read it aloud, and respond to others’ poems. Poems needn’t be in English. We may be still working up the nerve to read some original poetry here, but this sounds like a lovely way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
When: Once a month, on Saturday, 4pm to 6pm
Contact: Call Lynessa Coutto, the organiser, at +91 9880176926
RUN+YOGA Sundays
Every Sunday in Cubbon Park, a bunch of enthusiasts run five kilometres and then do 45 minutes of yoga. Hosted by Manish Pole, co-founder of Total Yoga studios, the community event is completely free and is part of the Total Yoga 21 day challenge. So, here’s a great way to kick off your week while burning off those excess calories!
When: Every Sunday
Timings: 8am-9:30am
Vegan Bangalore Potlucks
You don’t have to be a true-blue vegan to attend this monthly potluck; mere curiosity will do. What the group does require, though, is that you bring something vegan to share – it is a potluck, after all {their blog has plenty of resources for vegan recipes}. The organisers also advise, among other guidelines, that you bring your own utensils to eat out of, and avoid plastic bags.
When: Once a month.
Where: Here’s a map by the organisers that shows the exact meeting-point.
Contact: Email bengaluruvegans@gmail.com, especially if it is your first time attending. You can also RSVP on their Facebook page here.
The Bardolators Of Bangalore
This is a group of Shakespeare-lovers who occasionally perform adaptations of the Bard’s plays in Cubbon Park, and act as a hub for all Shakespeare-related activity in the city.
Puppets And Pearls - Storytelling For Kids
Well, this one is more for your little ones than you, but if you’re anything like us, you won’t be able to resist a good story – even a children’s one. Mostly for age groups of four to six, Puppets and Pearls hosts a storytelling session at Cubbon Park on Saturdays.
When: January 21
Timings: 10am-12pm
Yoga Mat-ters
This community of nearly 2,000 people meets monthly at Cubbon Park to stretch out in the great outdoors. They’re eager to further yoga in Bangalore’s community and public spaces, and to take the practice into the open. Each meeting has a different theme – from stress-relief yoga to an upcoming session on natya yoga. All you have to do is show up. Organisers recommend that you bring a yoga mat {unless you prefer the grassy ground}, any props {cushions, blocks} you might need, water, snacks, a towel, and a change of clothes.
When: The group meets monthly; the next event is on September 6, 8am to 9.30am. Visit the event page online here.
Contact: avantikapoddar@gmail.com, radhikachaliha@gmail.com, or varun.arya@gmail.com.
