Get yourself High-ed at this Daaru-themed Place

A desi Indian style lunch with 99 varieties of cocktails & shots, sounds like a rejoice right? Well, then it indeed is a rejoice at Daruwala located JP Nagar. My weekend lunch has been set up there with my folks and it has been a great experience for all of us. The ambience is a very high and cocktail-ish manner, linking the passion of drinking with iconic Bollywood characters and dialogues here. As it is situated on the top floor with open-air ambience, it sure is a treat to be here with a glass of your favorite drink in your hand. Speaking of Drinks first, we have served with around 10 types shots from the pile of 99 varieties of it naming few as Rajnikanth Rasam, Spicy Bourbon, Blood Moon, and Cool Colada. Apart from these, we have got cocktails as Paanwala, Long Island Ice Chai, Bhelpuri Wala, Bloody Mary. With the names here, I presume that they do not need any brief on their flavours and ingredients. On mocktails, I have given a shot to Acche Bachhe which was prepared with Pineapple Juice, Fruit Syrup with orange and mint in it. Coming to the food menu, on starters we have got a deep-fried onion with gram flour as Onion Pakoda, deep-fried bread crumbs filled with molten cheese as Cheese Balls, Chinese Samosa as fresh veggies stuffed inside it and on the grill menu, we had Paneer & Mushrooms. For the main course, there was punjabi-special Dal Makhani which has been prepared with mashed black dal with right spice ingredients served with exotic butter on top of it and we had Palak Paneer cooked perfectly with aptly prepared cottage cheese in it. To eat them along, we had Butter Roti and Stuffed Kulcha. On the sweeter note, we had Gulab Jamun, Cheese Cake, and Brownies. So, on the delicious note, I truly recommend Daruwala to all the folks out there who look for delicious food and a vast set of drinks on the menu and intend to enjoy their weekdays/weekends whenever they like to. So if you do fall into the category of fellas I just mentioned then this is your spot.