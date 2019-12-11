Grocery Shopping Just Got Interesting: Head Over To Foodhall!

Foodhall

Ulsoor, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1 MG Lido Mall, Level 4, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Located on the 4th level of 1 MG mall is this lovely supermarket. Unlike the regular stores that we visit for our grocery needs, FoodHall is extensive and exclusive when it comes to variety. They house a wide range of products which are very appealing to the eyes. A very colourful display of Italian pasta variants neatly stacked in a cart welcomes you into the hall. There is also a cute flower shop near the entrance. Do check out the colourful assortments of tea, spices, and salts. They also sell imported brands along with Indian brands too. A separate section of fresh cane and other fruit juices available to drink if you get thirsty while shopping. A space for kitchen and cookware products should you want to do up your kitchen. And if you get hungry, there is an inbuilt cafe with a seating area inside the hall that sells beverages and pastries. A great place especially for those who love to cook.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

