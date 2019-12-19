Namdhari's Has A New Outlet Where You Can Restock Your Fridge, And Refuel Your Tummy

Jayanagar peeps! There’s a HUGE Namdhari’s that has opened up on 10th Main in Jayanagar. They’ve rebranded a bit, and it’s called Simpli Namdharis. The huge, supermarket sized store stocks the usual fresh fruits (local and exotic) , veggies and home staples (all organic). This one also stocks some lifestyle products fresh cut flowers for the home, and fresh juices and preserves, organic dairy products (many varieties of cheese from dairies in and around Bangalore) , vegan alternatives, and health food among other things. One stop shop for your daily needs. Oh, and they also have a baking unit (where you can watch them make fresh bread, and bakes in front of you), as well as a live kitchen and cafe that makes everything from cold pressed juices, salads, and soups to pizza and biryani! Store to plate -- the next best thing to the farm-to-fork concept. Watch this space for more updates.

