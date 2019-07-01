This Studio Will Help You Pick Up Soap And Candle Making In Three Days!

Started in 2017, Handcraft Studio Academy is a learning space for people across all age groups. With the intention of creating job opportunities for mothers and to push entrepreneurs, the women running the academy conduct courses on various skills.

Whether you want to pick up something fun as a hobby or get professional about it and start a business, they will cater to your needs. Since all the stuff you make here is organic and handmade, theory classes are an important part of the course. You need to understand what kinds of herbs and ingredients are used in the making of your product. If it’s a soap making workshop, you will know what herbs help with acne and sensitive skin. The candle is made using butter and essential oils which turns into moisturizer once it burns out (that you can actually apply on your body).

Apart from this, you can learn to make shampoos, face masks, hair serum and oils for different hair and skin textures. Since branding is everything in today’s time, you can choose to attend their gift wrapping and packaging sessions where you can learn to make boxes and paper bags and even decorate them (to add a human touch to your products). With their courses lasting three to five days at an average of INR 15,000 -- expect all the materials you would need to make your products.