Stop By Sakleshpur For A Fun Getaway!

Sakleshpur is located around 250 kms from Banglore and is a part of the malnad region in Hassan. The western ghats around keep the region cool and pleasant during summer also. In monsoon this place has its own beauty. There are lots of places to explore in and around sakleshpur for your weekend trip. There are beautiful trekking trails like Ombattu Gudda, Agni gudda hill, most famous bisle ghat Trek etc. sakleshpur is a paradise for nature lovers. In monsoon season this place becomes like an Ooty . There are many waterfalls to experience and get delighted. manjehalli waterfall, Hadlu waterfall and few other small ones. Apart from waterfalls and mountains, there is famous Manjarabad fort, Sri Sakleshwara Swamy Temple also famous there. While coming back to Banglore you can cover halebidu and Belur temple which is famous for their carvings and sculptures. You can spend two days easily in exploring and doing adventurous activities.