Drop By This Place For Insta Worthy Pictures & Street Food With A Twist!

Street Storyss: I'm always on a lookout for new and interesting places to have good food, especially North Indian and street-style food. This place is so perfectly curated right from the decor to the cutlery and the food, they have nailed it all. Yes guys, if you're looking for some gram-worthy pictures and street food with a twist, this is the place to be. I couldn't help but be mesmerized by its ambience. Coming from the food, I tried a few items off the menu on a perfect rainy day, here are the highlights of my visit: For drinks, I loved: - Kokum Masala: This is their signature drink and so unique in its flavours. I highly recommend you to try it out. - Orange and Kafir Lime: Fresh Orange juice with Kafir lime cooler was refreshing and yummy. Liked it. For food, I liked: - Fafda: There was a twist to the regular Fafda as it was served with Apple Chutney and Dhania. It was really tasty. - Raw Mango and Papaya Salad: It had a burst of Thai flavours along with the freshness of the mango and Papaya. Delicious and crunchy. - Watermelon and Lychee Salad with Feta Cheese and Lemonade Dressing: This has to be my favourite salad there. I loved it so much that I had 2 plates. I highly recommend you to try it out. - Thai Corn Cake: This is one of the most delicious and unique dishes I've had. The Thai flavours worked well with the corn cake which was light and full of flavour. - Rajma Ghee Khichdi: This was my favourite dish there, I could go back just for this dish. They have nailed the flavours and made me nostalgic. - Burmese Khow Suey: The noodles used were Maggi noodles which added a twist to your regular Khow Suey. For desserts, I loved the Gulkand Kheer and Coffee Cream Rabri. Both the desserts were unique in their flavours and were tasty. Overall, I had a great first experience and would be surely visiting again for the Rajma Ghee Khichdi and Kokum Masala, among other things.