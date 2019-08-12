Head To Kota Kachori For Some Amazing North-Indian Fast Food

Kota Kachori a Self Service restaurant famous for North Indian fast food. This place undoubtedly has one of the best Kachoris in Bangalore. Located in Koramangala, this place has a good range of North Indian food, keeping in mind the taste of North Indian Spices. We tried their Kota Kachori which was awesome. After a long time had a good kachori in Bangalore. The green chutney was tangy and spicy. The Kachori stuffing was sufficient enough for a good kachori. The crust was crunchy and not at all soggy. The Chole Bature was nice. The Batura was soft and not chewy (chewy bhature is a big no for me). You could tear it with your 2 fingers. Though the paneer in chole is very disappointing, the chole tasted good so I could ignore the Paneer. The Pav Bhajji was good. It had the right amount of butter ( lots of butter 😃). The Pav was fresh and I liked the way they made the outer layer crunchy. The Bhaji was filled with spices. A thumbs up for the Pav Bhajji. A must visit the place.