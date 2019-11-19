For A Stunning View And A Victorian High, Check Into Ooty’s Kluney Manor

Located on the very appropriately-named road, Mount Pleasant, in Ooty, Kluney Manor is truly a piece of history. Dating back to 1820, when the original owner, Captain Macpherson of the British Army to the more recent erstwhile royal family of Patna, it’s been an aristocratic house through and through. But when you drive into the unending estate, you’ll see it still reflects that life.

There are three types of accommodation and you’ll want to stay in them all. The Vintage Rooms really steal the show though. High ceilings, decked out in wood, solid brass four-poster beds, neatly draped curtains that give way to windows and a view so spectacular, you’ll want to pinch yourself…we can really go on here. The Classic Cottage Rooms are straight out of Downtown Abbey. They’re decked out in period furniture and a cosy living room with a fireplace to boot. Slightly further off the main house, nestled in the woods are another set of rooms which are great for a large family or those travelling in a group.

Cute and cosy, their dining rooms are very warm and the food, though not exotic, covers quality Indian, Chinese and European fare. In Ooty, we suggest a mix of them – a Chinese soup, Indian starters and perhaps a steak or baked pasta for mains. After all, you need your carbs and protein to go trekking. Apart from hiking up to the top of a few mountains, they throw in a jeep ride through the jungles which is thrilling. Even more so if you spot a few wild animals like bison, porcupine and perhaps elephants.

Price: INR 2,500 upwards off-season and INR 4,000 during peak season.