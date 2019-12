In the recent years, Chikmagalur has surely climbed up the popularity charts for holiday destinations. Nestled in the foothills of the Mullayanagiri range, the place is covered with coffee plantations. Tour operators also offer camping and trekking tours if you’d like to do more than just bumming around. Luxury resorts have mushroomed as of late but if you are looking for a more pocket-friendly option then you can check into a homestay.

Driving Time: 4 hours (approx)