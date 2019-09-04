Cure Your Homesickness With These Homely Restaurants In Bangalore

There's nothing in this world that good sapaad can't fix. Head to Iyer's mess in Malleshwaram and eat to your heart's content. Get yourself a homely meal for just INR 70 and feel like you never left home in the first place at Iyer's mess. The menu is pretty standard and can get monotonous for people visiting often. All you vegetarians, this homely restaurant could be your comfort place as they serve only veg food.