Time To Horse Around With These 5 Equestrian Riding Schools In Bangalore

Open to people of all ages looking to learn (kids have to be ten-years or older), this is the perfect riding institute to hit up if you’re looking to learn non-competitively. It’s also a super budget-friendly way to try out riding if you’re a bit nervous about committing. The annual membership is INR 5,310 and INR 4,130 for 10 rides for adults, for kids the annual membership is priced at INR 5,310 and INR 2,150 for 10 rides. And, we should mention, the location on Race Course Road is super convenient!

Timings: 6:00 AM to 6:30 AM (1st batch) and 6:30 AM to 7:00 AM (2nd batch)