If you're an animal lover and a fitness junkie, what sport better combines the two than horse riding? While competing professionally is one way to go about it, we’re leaning more towards taking it slow — horse riding makes for the perfect leisure activity that’s also a great workout. Sure, it takes a lot of patience and practice, but the discipline you’ll learn from it is incomparable. Whether you’re looking to start horse riding yourself or want to enrol your child, it’s a sport that anyone of any age can learn! So before the year ends, pick a hobby and learn a new skill.
Time To Horse Around With These 5 Equestrian Riding Schools In Bangalore
Bangalore Amateur Riding Institute
Open to people of all ages looking to learn (kids have to be ten-years or older), this is the perfect riding institute to hit up if you’re looking to learn non-competitively. It’s also a super budget-friendly way to try out riding if you’re a bit nervous about committing. The annual membership is INR 5,310 and INR 4,130 for 10 rides for adults, for kids the annual membership is priced at INR 5,310 and INR 2,150 for 10 rides. And, we should mention, the location on Race Course Road is super convenient!
Timings: 6:00 AM to 6:30 AM (1st batch) and 6:30 AM to 7:00 AM (2nd batch)
Embassy International Riding School
Embassy International Riding School is located a bit far from the city, but it’s surrounded by lush greenery and is quite serene. They offer classes for both children and adults based on skill-level, and have one-on-one classes (INR 2,600 plus taxes) , two-on-one classes and group classes (1,350 plus taxes). They also offer hour-long trail riding classes if you want something more peaceful and a little less technical!
Timings: 8.30 AM -5:00 PM
Princess Riding Academy
One of Bangalore’s oldest horse riding institutes, Princess Academy keeps it simple, offering classes in the morning and evening. Sessions last for 30 minutes and cost INR 500 per class for both kids and adults. They also offer 20 classes at INR 10,000. They don’t teach show jumping or anything else, so this is a great academy for beginners who might feel easily intimidated!
Timings: 6 AM - 9 AM; 3 PM - 6 PM (if you are planning to go there in the evenings, do call them prior)
Equestrian Centre For Excellence
ECE offers classes for both kids and adults — membership is charged on a monthly basis, and they offer courses for all levels of riding. They have a one-kilometer hackspace around a forested zone for a leisurely ride! They also have a restaurant within the property, so if your kid wants to have a horse-centric birthday party, here’s your chance! They also offer stabling services if you have your own horse. It is priced INR 10,000 for ten classes.
Timings: 6 AM - 6 PM
Bangalore Horse Riding School
BHRS not only teaches the basics of riding to both adults and kids, but also have classes for show jumping, cross country, para dressing and more! They also offer 2 hour horseback safaris once a week for experienced riders through green areas for some fresh air and relaxation. They offer classes on weekends and weekdays as well that you can pick and choose from.
Timings: 6.30 AM - 6:00 PM
