Bookmark This Secret Venue In Yelahanka For All Your Event Needs

Located in Yelahanka, The Secret Grove is the latest addition to the list of event venues in Bangalore and we are not complaining. Spread over a 10,000 square feet open-air area with a stage space of 420 square feet, The Secret Grove is ideal for events, get-togethers, pop-ups, and weddings. Surrounded by tamarind and mango trees and an open-air theatre, it makes for a perfect private wedding venue. They provide additional services such as music, catering, furnishing, floral arrangements at an extra cost.

With brick walls, glass painted windows and Victorian furnishing, this venue gives out the old school vibe that is picturesque and Insta-worthy, making it an ideal location for pre-wedding or maternity shoots. The Secret Grove is also ideal for theatre, music, dance and stand-up comedy performances as it is equipped with a state-of-the-art sound and light setup, and an independent commercial kitchen. For details regarding costs and additional services offered by The Secret Grove, get in touch with them through calls or emails and they'd be happy to help you out.