IDC-A South Indian Paradise For Budget Meals & More In The Heart Of Koramangala

When we talk about delicious South Indian food in Bangalore, We think about canteens, legendary outlets and most of these are in faraway streets and places. But what if I told you there's one right in the heart of the city - In Koramangala on the Jyoti Nivas College Road. And what does it have? Beautiful Idlis - I tried the ghee idli and masala Idlis which were so good, served with coconut chutney. The Idlis were soft, perfectly fluffy and there was a generous amount of ghee in it. They also have varieties of Dosas, Khara Bhath, Kesari Bhath, Vadas, tea, coffee and more. The place is large enough for family dining and has a spacious ambience. Easily spottable but easily missable too. Go for this one! Plus, it's budget-friendly. Your pocket will love you :)