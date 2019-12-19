Illumine Candles Will Light Up Your Space And Fill Them With Lovely Fragrances

When it comes to scented candles one is never enough and when they look and smell divine, you ought to buy it. Illumine, a home-based scented candle brand by Sanjana brings to you candles made out of wax in eight different fragrances. Think scents of cinnamon, coffee, jasmine, lavender and rose. Each candle is handmade by Sanjana and has accents such as feathers, colourful mesh around glass jars, coffee beans and dry rose petals. Find pillar candles and jar candles and choose the one you like the best. The pillar candles start at INR 99 and jar candles start at INR 350. She also customises them according to your needs and fragrance choices. You can place an order with Illumine through their Instagram and Facebook page. She delivers across Bangalore at an additional delivery cost.