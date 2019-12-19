Jagriti Theatre: A Hub For Drama, Workshops and Events in Whitefield

Having been involved in theatre from the late 1970s, Arundhati and Jagdish Raja had always wanted to have their own performance space. And, after almost 35 years of nurturing and working on the idea, when Jagriti Theatre finally opened its doors in 2011, it was nothing less than a dream come true. Being more than just a renting space, they are as concerned about the kind of plays they choose to showcase as about the quality of these performances. And, it’s not just popular plays that find their way on to the stage here.

With its open spaces and white walls adorned with framed posters, the place seems to have a creative vibe of its own. Apart from the 200-seat theatre around a spacious stage (with a setup of 62 lights, no less!), Jagriti has plenty of spots for rehearsals, workshops and other events. While the rooftop is used as a rehearsal space, Lumbini (a garden-like outdoor area) makes for a perfect place to conduct workshops, play readings and events for kids. For aspiring actors, you have quite a lot to look out for – Theatre Arts Program (with Trinity College London, Drama & Speech assessment), workshops for adults and corporates, and classes for the Trinity College examinations.

