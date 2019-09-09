There So Much More To Ooty Than Just A View. Let Us Give You A List Of Offbeat Things To Do In Ooty

A getaway from the heat of the city, Ooty has been a perfect vacation spot. I remember my mother telling me stories about her serene vacation in Ooty and even when you didn't do anything, walking on the roads to go places and sitting by the gardens were the best times you could ask for. I wouldn't deny that when I travelled to Ooty recently and I understood why it is such a romantic favourite. The closeness to nature, the hilly curves and the mist-covered forests on the peak seemingly called out to me. While I did all the touristy things I could, I realised there were a lot more things I enjoyed doing more than just the usual there. Hence, the list. Check out my list of some offbeat things to do in Ooty.