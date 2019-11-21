Get Scandinavian Minimalist Lifestyle Accessories From This Store In Garuda Mall

If you've been to Garuda Mall in recent times, chances are that you might have across the uber minimalist store of Lätt Liv. Unlike the East Asian lifestyle stores that are dime a dozen in the city, Lätt Liv is a Scandinavian brand inspired by the Swedish simplicity we have all come to love (read IKEA anything). The brand's merchandise ranges from everyday lifestyle product to fashion accessories, and stationery to electronics -- basically, you will find things that you need and you don't need, but will end up buying, if you show no restraint.



We didn't. Which is why we picked up a cool pair of Bluetooth headphones that offer good bass and good battery life. Plus, a power bank, cool sparkly cutlery, soft kitchen towels and we'll stop our list there! The fashion accessories section is mistake waiting to happen if you don't pay heed to our warning. There are earrings of all kinds -- tassels, sparkly, hoops, drops -- rings, hair bands with bunny ears, jewellery box, keychains, pocket mirrors, pedicure and manicure kit, and make-up kit.



Apart from these, we recommend you browse through the bags, lifestyle, and stationery section, keeping in mind that your shopping basket might already be filled with everything the moment you step into the store.

