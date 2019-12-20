Brigade Road

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Brigade Road

Fresh Fruits
image - Fresh Fruits
Fresh Fruits

Fresh Fruits

Strawberries, Peaches, Roseapples, And Persimmons - Get Them All At This Exotic Fruit Shop
Brigade Road
Soles
image - Soles
Soles

Soles

For Fuss Free, Budget-Friendly Shoes That Will Keep You Stylish, Head To This Store
Brigade Road
Metro Shoes
image - Metro Shoes
Metro Shoes

Metro Shoes

Moccasins, Loafers, Sneakers Or Crocs: Metro Shoes On Brigade Road Is As Iconic As It Gets
Brigade Road
Bars
image - Desi Deck
Bars

Desi Deck

Rasam Whiskey To Gola Cocktails: Load Up On Desi Cocktails And North Indian Food At This New Bar
Brigade Road
Bars
image - Double Decker
Bars

Double Decker

This New Rooftop Resto-Bar Has Dosa Waffles, Live Screenings And Amazing Views
Brigade Road
Wise Guy
image - Wise Guy
Wise Guy

Wise Guy

Wise Guy On Brigade Road Is The Place For Old School Rock Tees And Superhero Apparel
Brigade Road
Bakeries
image - Sweet Chariot
Bakeries

Sweet Chariot

Choco Pastries, Sandwiches And Loads Of Nostalgia At This Old-School Cafe
Brigade Road
Cafes
image - Trick Or Treat
Cafes

Trick Or Treat

Pizzas In Three Sizes, Killer Milkshakes And Avocado Salad: Try Trick Or Treat On Brigade Road
Brigade Road
The ThickShake Factory
image - The ThickShake Factory
The ThickShake Factory

The ThickShake Factory

Koramangala Peeps, The New Shake Shop In Your Hood Lets You Shape Your Own Shake
Brigade Road
Yak's Kitchen
image - Yak's Kitchen
Yak's Kitchen

Yak's Kitchen

Beef Shapta, Fried Cheese Momos And Spices Galore At Yak Kitchen On Brigade Road
Brigade Road
Cafes
image - Bon Sante
Cafes

Bon Sante

Bon Santé, Resthouse Road's Hidden Gem For Beer At Awesome Prices
Brigade Road
Food Stores
image - Kaulige Foods - Bangalore's Millet
Food Stores

Kaulige Foods - Bangalore's Millet

Khichidi, Carrot Cake, and Gluten Free Breads: Kaulige Foods Offers Everything Millets
Brigade Road
Waffle Stories
image - Waffle Stories
Waffle Stories

Waffle Stories

Waffle Stories for Classic, Chocolate and Fruity Versions
Brigade Road
Casual Dining
image - Hong Kong Restaurant
Casual Dining

Hong Kong Restaurant

Indian Chinese with a bit of South East Asia Thrown in at Hong Kong
Brigade Road
Wardy & Company
image - Wardy & Company
Wardy & Company

Wardy & Company

This Legendary Store Has Been Handcrafting Leather Shoes Since 1860
Ashok Nagar
Meat Shops
image - Lusitania Frozen Foods
Meat Shops

Lusitania Frozen Foods

For its Fresh Meats as well as Cold Cuts, Lusitania is Legendary
Ashok Nagar
Kolhapuri's
image - Kolhapuri's
Kolhapuri's

Kolhapuri's

This Tiny Store On Brigade Road Is A Kolhapuri And Jutti Heaven For Budget Shoppers
Ashok Nagar
Decathlon
image - Decathlon
Decathlon

Decathlon

For All Your Sporty And Adventure Needs, Hit Up This Decathlon In The Centre Of The City
Ashok Nagar
Boutiques
image - Arethy - The Couture House
Boutiques

Arethy - The Couture House

GoT Embroidered Gowns Or Bridal Lehengas, Get Custom Designer Outfits Here
Ashok Nagar
Faye
image - Faye
Faye

Faye

Play Fairy Godmother To Your Niece And Buy Her Pretty Dresses And Gowns From Here
Ashok Nagar
ShakesBierre
image - ShakesBierre
ShakesBierre

ShakesBierre

ShakesBierre - Bangalore’s First Theme Based Brewery!
Brigade Road
Other
image - Brigade Road
Other

Brigade Road

All White Sneakers For INR 550 & Shiny Slip Ons For 250: This Brigade Road Stall Is A Budget Shopper’s Bae
Ashok Nagar
Belgian Waffle Factory
image - Belgian Waffle Factory
Belgian Waffle Factory

Belgian Waffle Factory

Bubble Wrap, Sandwich Or Make Your Own? Pick Your Choice Of Waffles At This Dessert Joint
Ashok Nagar
Pet Stores
image - Paws The Pet Store
Pet Stores

Paws The Pet Store

Head To Paws The Pet Store For Everything Your Pooch Could Ever Ask For
Ashok Nagar
Fee Chu
image - Fee Chu
Fee Chu

Fee Chu

This Iconic Brigade Road Parlour Is Known For Its Pedicures And Budget Beauty Services
Residency Road
WAFL
image - WAFL
WAFL

WAFL

Bubble Waffles To Waffle Pies: This Hong Kong Waffle Chain Has Opened Its First Outlet In The City
Residency Road
Industhana
image - Industhana
Industhana

Industhana

Keep Your Style Game On Fleek With This Store's Contemporary Ethnic Collection
Ashok Nagar
Bars
image - Laughing Llama Gastropub
Bars

Laughing Llama Gastropub

Llamas, Quirky Cocktails & Ghee Roast Wings: Plan After Work Sesh At This Brigade Road Pub
Ashok Nagar
Paridhan
image - Paridhan
Paridhan

Paridhan

Up Your Style Game On A Budget With This Store In 5th Avenue Mall
Ashok Nagar
Bowring Kulfi
image - Bowring Kulfi
Bowring Kulfi

Bowring Kulfi

Old Is Gold: This 1973 Ice Cream Establishment Will Cater To All Your Dessert Wishes
Residency Road
Shoe Stores
image - Lalu Dass Shoe Maker
Shoe Stores

Lalu Dass Shoe Maker

Walk Tall With Customised Leather Footwear From This Legendary Shoe Maker
Ashok Nagar
Pet Stores
image - Tail Lovers Company
Pet Stores

Tail Lovers Company

Get Your Paws On These Organic Skincare Products For Pampered Pooches
Ashok Nagar
Viva
image - Viva
Viva

Viva

Buy UCB, Allen Solly, And PUMA Clothing For A Steal At This Basement Store
Ashok Nagar
Schools & Colleges
image - Nisha Millets Swimming Academy
Schools & Colleges

Nisha Millets Swimming Academy

Talent Scouting: Learn The Butterfly Or The Backstroke From This Olympic Swimmer
Ashok Nagar
