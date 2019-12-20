Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Brigade Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Brigade Road
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Bars
Boutiques
Bakeries
Food Stores
Food Stores
Fresh Fruits
Strawberries, Peaches, Roseapples, And Persimmons - Get Them All At This Exotic Fruit Shop
Brigade Road
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Soles
For Fuss Free, Budget-Friendly Shoes That Will Keep You Stylish, Head To This Store
Brigade Road
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Metro Shoes
Moccasins, Loafers, Sneakers Or Crocs: Metro Shoes On Brigade Road Is As Iconic As It Gets
Brigade Road
Bars
Bars
Desi Deck
Rasam Whiskey To Gola Cocktails: Load Up On Desi Cocktails And North Indian Food At This New Bar
Brigade Road
Bars
Bars
Double Decker
This New Rooftop Resto-Bar Has Dosa Waffles, Live Screenings And Amazing Views
Brigade Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Wise Guy
Wise Guy On Brigade Road Is The Place For Old School Rock Tees And Superhero Apparel
Brigade Road
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sweet Chariot
Choco Pastries, Sandwiches And Loads Of Nostalgia At This Old-School Cafe
Brigade Road
Cafes
Cafes
Trick Or Treat
Pizzas In Three Sizes, Killer Milkshakes And Avocado Salad: Try Trick Or Treat On Brigade Road
Brigade Road
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The ThickShake Factory
Koramangala Peeps, The New Shake Shop In Your Hood Lets You Shape Your Own Shake
Brigade Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Yak's Kitchen
Beef Shapta, Fried Cheese Momos And Spices Galore At Yak Kitchen On Brigade Road
Brigade Road
Cafes
Cafes
Bon Sante
Bon Santé, Resthouse Road's Hidden Gem For Beer At Awesome Prices
Brigade Road
Food Stores
Food Stores
Kaulige Foods - Bangalore's Millet
Khichidi, Carrot Cake, and Gluten Free Breads: Kaulige Foods Offers Everything Millets
Brigade Road
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Waffle Stories
Waffle Stories for Classic, Chocolate and Fruity Versions
Brigade Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hong Kong Restaurant
Indian Chinese with a bit of South East Asia Thrown in at Hong Kong
Brigade Road
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Wardy & Company
This Legendary Store Has Been Handcrafting Leather Shoes Since 1860
Ashok Nagar
Meat Shops
Meat Shops
Lusitania Frozen Foods
For its Fresh Meats as well as Cold Cuts, Lusitania is Legendary
Ashok Nagar
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Kolhapuri's
This Tiny Store On Brigade Road Is A Kolhapuri And Jutti Heaven For Budget Shoppers
Ashok Nagar
Sporting Goods Stores
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon
For All Your Sporty And Adventure Needs, Hit Up This Decathlon In The Centre Of The City
Ashok Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Arethy - The Couture House
GoT Embroidered Gowns Or Bridal Lehengas, Get Custom Designer Outfits Here
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Faye
Play Fairy Godmother To Your Niece And Buy Her Pretty Dresses And Gowns From Here
Ashok Nagar
Breweries
Breweries
ShakesBierre
ShakesBierre - Bangalore’s First Theme Based Brewery!
Brigade Road
Other
Other
Brigade Road
All White Sneakers For INR 550 & Shiny Slip Ons For 250: This Brigade Road Stall Is A Budget Shopper’s Bae
Ashok Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Belgian Waffle Factory
Bubble Wrap, Sandwich Or Make Your Own? Pick Your Choice Of Waffles At This Dessert Joint
Ashok Nagar
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
Paws The Pet Store
Head To Paws The Pet Store For Everything Your Pooch Could Ever Ask For
Ashok Nagar
Salons
Salons
Fee Chu
This Iconic Brigade Road Parlour Is Known For Its Pedicures And Budget Beauty Services
Residency Road
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
WAFL
Bubble Waffles To Waffle Pies: This Hong Kong Waffle Chain Has Opened Its First Outlet In The City
Residency Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Industhana
Keep Your Style Game On Fleek With This Store's Contemporary Ethnic Collection
Ashok Nagar
Bars
Bars
Laughing Llama Gastropub
Llamas, Quirky Cocktails & Ghee Roast Wings: Plan After Work Sesh At This Brigade Road Pub
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Paridhan
Up Your Style Game On A Budget With This Store In 5th Avenue Mall
Ashok Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Bowring Kulfi
Old Is Gold: This 1973 Ice Cream Establishment Will Cater To All Your Dessert Wishes
Residency Road
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Lalu Dass Shoe Maker
Walk Tall With Customised Leather Footwear From This Legendary Shoe Maker
Ashok Nagar
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
Tail Lovers Company
Get Your Paws On These Organic Skincare Products For Pampered Pooches
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Viva
Buy UCB, Allen Solly, And PUMA Clothing For A Steal At This Basement Store
Ashok Nagar
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Nisha Millets Swimming Academy
Talent Scouting: Learn The Butterfly Or The Backstroke From This Olympic Swimmer
Ashok Nagar
Have a great recommendation for
Brigade Road?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE