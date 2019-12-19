Escape The City Life And Check Into This Homestay With A Pool, Cottages And Greenery Around

Cooped up at home? Or routinely hitting the same bars every weekend? Well, skip all that and do what Team LBB did one weekend -- spend a weekend at Lush. The boutique homestay is just on the outskirts of Bangalore (read rural part of Tamil Nadu), and the hour and a half drive down from the city is quite fun too. You'll pass through picturesque villages and a vast expanse of green. Plus, the long well-maintained road hardly sees traffic, so zoom on whether you're coming in a car or a bike. Lest we digress, your final destination is a place of beauty.

A villa, four cottages, a common area, and a pool make up the space that's surrounded by farmlands. Perfect for groups of six and above, the whole space is for you to enjoy. And the best part is the homestay experience can be customised to your liking with the stay inclusive of basic meal plans which can also be customised to your preferences.



In terms of activities, there's a bunch to do. Chill by the pool or hit up the common area for table tennis, foosball, and plenty of space to just about playing anything from Cards Against Humanity to watching a movie. Come evenings, bonfire and barbeque can be arranged on request. Mornings, if you are staying in the cottages by the edge of the mini farm, don't miss out on waking up to the sunrise through the huge French window.

