Miles Of Upholstery, Retro Furniture And Vintage Radios At This Cool Store In Indiranagar

There’s no way you can drive past this store without its iconic red-brick walls catching your eye, designed to create an old-world retro charm. The interiors are made of Indian Patent Stone flooring and exposed piping, creating the perfect neutral canvas to showcase the products, which only contributed to the offbeat-yet-classic vibe of the store. We fell in love with their cement over-head lampshades and quirky vintage radios {single piece only, so if you want one, buy it before you’re out of luck}.

Spread out over three floors, you can expect locally-made plush leather sofas, tables with exposed wood joinery, and ash wood cabinets with cane weaving. I was especially taken in by a seafoam-coloured bed frame {see image above} that looked both beautiful and comfy — the colour was gorgeous, as was the design! The best part? Everything in the store is customisable. If you find something you like but want to change the colour, fabric or a design aspect, just let them know and their team will make sure you love it. Of course, customisation doesn’t come cheap, and you might end up shelling out big bucks for the quality and personalisation.