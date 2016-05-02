Ok. Honest confession! We don’t like going to malls. But sometimes, you end up going to one simply because a mall is a very convenient place and it’s got so many things we need, neatly packed into one giant mass of chrome and steel. In Whitefield, especially, malls are where you will find every sort of need taken care of: right from weekly grocery supplies to dining out and high street shopping to adventure and activities. So if you’re wondering where to get some food, entertainment, shopping and relaxation all under one roof, in Whitefield, we’ve done the hard work for you!
Malls In Whitefield: Shop, Eat, Catch A Movie, Relax Or Just Let Loose
Phoenix MarketCity
Whitefield’s favourite mall, Phoenix Marketcity draws in crowd from all over the city. With high street brands such as Zara, Mango, Aldo, and Promod, diverse dining options like Hanoi {for Vietnamese}, Chilli’s {for Tex Mex}, Whitefield Social {bar and cafe} Cafe Noir {French style cafe}, and plenty of activities like rock climbing and the occasional bungee jumping, the place also regularly hosts live gigs, art shows and more. There’s also Dialogue In The Dark, a concept of enjoying an experience in the dark {think pitch dark and blindfolding} as well as eating in the dark.
A few of our favourites: Shop at Zara. Get yourself a pedicure at Jean Claude Biguine. Drink beer at Barley &Grapes {Read up here for their great deals}. The only branch of kids toy store Hamley’s is located right here. Plus, American apothecary Kiehl’s. Finish off with Vietnamese coffee {the real deal} at Hanoi.
Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Mahadevpura, Whitefield Road
Contact: 080 67266777
Price: INR 100 upwards
Timings: 10.30am – 10pm
Inorbit Mall
The advantage of this mall is that it attached to the Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield. Head here to shop for the usual suspects such as Levi’s, Nike, Wrangler, U.S. Polo, Celio, or dine on Lebanese cuisine at 4 Seasons, a Hyderabadi import in town.
A few of our favourites: Cannanore for handicrafts, 4 Seasons for its Lebanese cuisine, and don’t forget to tuck into the Pulled Pork black burger at the newly-opened WHTFLD Bar & Grill at the Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
Where: 75, EPIP Area, Whitefield
Contact: 080 67280000
Timings: 10.30am – 9pm
VR Bengaluru
Right next to Phoenix Marketcity, VR Bengaluru is a great place for retail therapy, eating out or even just plain fun. While H&M, Hunkemoller and Superdry have all launched their first stores in the city here, there’s also the adidas Originals Neighbourhood, a concept store for adidas Originals {the only one in India}. A plethora of restaurants include Toscano, Cafe Noir, and a bunch of four court stalls of popular chains. Special mention need to be given for a dedicated play area for kids, right next to the food court. Plus, their IMAX is apparently the biggest in town. For rejuvenation and leisure there is the L’Occitan spa {the first one in the city}, for working out The Tribe {kitted out with a juice bar and cafe} and collaborative workspace called The Hive.
A few of our favourites: Shop at H&M, Pamper yourself at the L’Occitane spa, catch a performance or flea market, and take your kids on a joy ride at the carousel {complete horses and lights} stationed next to the entrance.
Where: Whitefield Main Road Mahadevpura
Contact: +91 9740019646
Timings: 9 am – 10.30 pm
The Forum Value Mall
This perhaps one of those malls that will take care of all your daily needs plus some indulgences. Shop at this mall for products ranging from consumer electronics, affordable clothing and books. Forum is great for families as well, with play areas for children, including a jungle gym and a train that goes around inside the mall.
A few of our favourites: Forum often hosts weekend flea markets, their Fame Cinemas is convenient for those living in and around. For daily needs, shop at Namdhari’s Fresh. And don’t forget to sip on some really good filter coffee at Kalmane Koffees.
Where: The Forum Value Mall, Prestige Ozone, Whitefield Main Road, Whitefield
Contact: 080 25043800
Timings: 9.30 am – 10.30 pm
Ascendas Park Square Mall
This mall isn’t always crowded, making it almost a sure shot that you’ll be able to find tickets for a movie at Q Cinemas on any day. Whether you’re looking to bowl a few frames or be pampered at a spa, Park Square’s got your back. There’s plenty of places for a quick meal such as California Burrito, Nando’s, Habanero, Bakasur {read here about their ginormous buffets}, Outback and Pizza Hut.
A few of our favourites: Tuck into Peri Peri Flame Grilled Chicken at Nando’s or pile up on those guacamole-laden tacos or nachos at Habanero. Plus, catch your favourite flicks at Q Cinemas
Where: 1st Floor, International Tech Park, Whitefield Road, near ITPB
Contact: 080 41880888
Timings: 10am – 10pm
