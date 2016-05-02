Malls In Whitefield: Shop, Eat, Catch A Movie, Relax Or Just Let Loose

Whitefield’s favourite mall, Phoenix Marketcity draws in crowd from all over the city. With high street brands such as Zara, Mango, Aldo, and Promod, diverse dining options like Hanoi {for Vietnamese}, Chilli’s {for Tex Mex}, Whitefield Social {bar and cafe} Cafe Noir {French style cafe}, and plenty of activities like rock climbing and the occasional bungee jumping, the place also regularly hosts live gigs, art shows and more. There’s also Dialogue In The Dark, a concept of enjoying an experience in the dark {think pitch dark and blindfolding} as well as eating in the dark.

A few of our favourites: Shop at Zara. Get yourself a pedicure at Jean Claude Biguine. Drink beer at Barley &Grapes {Read up here for their great deals}. The only branch of kids toy store Hamley’s is located right here. Plus, American apothecary Kiehl’s. Finish off with Vietnamese coffee {the real deal} at Hanoi.

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Mahadevpura, Whitefield Road

Contact: 080 67266777

Price: INR 100 upwards

Timings: 10.30am – 10pm

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.