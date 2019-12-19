Wedding Planning? Have A Beautiful Poolside Ceremony At This Resort In Bangalore

If you’re planning a wedding or reception and can’t decide between an indoor and outdoor location, look no further! Tucked away on the outskirts of Bangalore, with nothing but coconut trees and acres and acres of green lawns and idyllic cottages, Manipal County is blissful solitude and offers a range of venue options to have the wedding of your dreams.

For starters, there’s the Club House lawn, which is a stunning house set in the middle of large green grounds. It’s ideal for an intimate and private ceremony, and you get a view of the garden. For those of you looking to go all out, do check out the Pavillion - a large banquet hall that can host 800 people. There’s even a dedicated dance floor so you can get that big fat Indian wedding you always wanted! Always wished to have a fairytale wedding by the pool? You’re in for a treat. They have a white podium set up on the pool so you can say your vows while being surrounded by floating flowers and diyas.

While you can always hire your own DJ, caterer and decorators, they do have an in-house team that can do these things, so you can just get everything done in one place. There's also plenty of space for all your guests to stay. They have 32 cottages and suites and 2 service apartments, so it’s perfect for having a weekend destination wedding without going through the actual trouble of leaving the city!