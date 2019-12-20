Baby Jhula Seats And High-Back Chairs: Maram Furniture For Its Upcycled Vintage Furniture

Everyone thought Sheila Baru had lost her proverbial marbles, when she decided to venture into the vintage furniture business more than 23 years ago. But a trip to Kerala where she bought a gorgeous four-poster bed, during her wedding, had sealed the deal for her. She, along with her husband — Krishna, runs Maram (which means tree in Malayalam) Furnitures. And the more than two decades of experience means that she’s got a real eye for upcycling and restoring long-forgotten pieces.

Stop by at her rooftop shop {only by appointment}, near Sanjaynagar, and you’ll know just what we mean. Baby Jhulas have been transformed into cosy settees, old bed posts have been attached to basic seats to make gorgeous, flip benches, and stools have been attached to long, intricate panels that result in a set of high-back chairs that will give your space a rather regal touch. All of the wood used here is solid wood and much of it is teak. And, we’ve been to our fair share of furniture shops in the city, we can tell you that the prices are very reasonable. Especially since they also refurbish, upholster the furniture according to what you want, and include transport charges in the fee they quote. Do note, that the store is entirely dedicated to furniture and they don’t display knick-knacks of any kind.