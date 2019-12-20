One of Bangalore’s oldest vintage furniture establishments, Maram transforms age-old chairs, benches, and beds into stellar pieces that fit right into your modern home. Plus, their prices won’t stop your heart!
Baby Jhula Seats And High-Back Chairs: Maram Furniture For Its Upcycled Vintage Furniture
Shortcut
A Tree Story
Everyone thought Sheila Baru had lost her proverbial marbles, when she decided to venture into the vintage furniture business more than 23 years ago. But a trip to Kerala where she bought a gorgeous four-poster bed, during her wedding, had sealed the deal for her. She, along with her husband — Krishna, runs Maram (which means tree in Malayalam) Furnitures. And the more than two decades of experience means that she’s got a real eye for upcycling and restoring long-forgotten pieces.
Stop by at her rooftop shop {only by appointment}, near Sanjaynagar, and you’ll know just what we mean. Baby Jhulas have been transformed into cosy settees, old bed posts have been attached to basic seats to make gorgeous, flip benches, and stools have been attached to long, intricate panels that result in a set of high-back chairs that will give your space a rather regal touch. All of the wood used here is solid wood and much of it is teak. And, we’ve been to our fair share of furniture shops in the city, we can tell you that the prices are very reasonable. Especially since they also refurbish, upholster the furniture according to what you want, and include transport charges in the fee they quote. Do note, that the store is entirely dedicated to furniture and they don’t display knick-knacks of any kind.
One Of A Kind
Maram Furniture sources its entire product line from all over South India. And no two pieces here will be the same. Also, during every trip, you can expect to see new additions to the store and you can’t bet on finding what you wanted the last time around to still be there. So, if you like something and it’s within your budget, write a cheque right there! They don’t accept cards FYI.
Once you’ve made your pick, you can choose from their catalogue of fabrics for your upholstery. If your product doesn’t need to be upholstered {like a dining table, for example}, they’ll still need time to put on a coat of polish and ensure that it’s ready to use. It’s takes around a week to deliver the final product to your doorstep. You can also hire Baru to provide the entire furniture {no kitchen or wardrobes} for your home.
Comments (0)