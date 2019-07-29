Head To This Small Town Near Mangalore That Is Situated Right Between A River And Sea

Located in the Udupi district of Karnataka near the coastal town of Kundapura, Maravanthe is a small hamlet and is known for its virgin and uncrowded beaches. The beauty of the region lies in the fact that it is non-commercial and maintains tidiness. With a road running in the middle, you can catch gorgeous views of a sea on one side and a river on the other side. A road trip would be an excuse to just enjoy this natural phenomenon.

Apart from the views, you can visit the Maraswamy Temple and a few islands nearby covered with palm trees and farmlands. Don’t worry about getting bored since there are plenty of recreational activities to indulge in -- snorkelling, scuba diving and boating are some of them. If you want to explore, then we suggest checking out Kodachadri Hills and Kodi Beach. The best part is Maravanthe is an all-year-round destination. So bookmark this recommendation and head here when you’re tired of the hustle-bustle of work life.