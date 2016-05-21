Learn To Play It Right At These Music Classes In Town

Always had a love for everything musical and longing to try your hand at an instrument, or even work on your vocal talents? Or, perhaps, you’re hoping to brush up on those piano lessons that you had to stop halfway through? From classes for acing instruments such as guitar and veena to Hindustani and Carnatic vocals, there’s so much for the musically inclined in the city. We’ve gone ahead and put together the best of the lot for you. So, take your pick and sign up now!

Bangalore School of Music

With almost three decades of experience to speak for them, The Bangalore School of Music is probably your best bet if you’re hoping to ace an instrument or get that perfect voice. Well-equipped with 13 teaching studios, a small amphitheatre, and plenty of learning spaces, the institution has a 360 degree approach to music development. And, no, it’s not just the regular guitar and keyboard that their classes include. From the viola and the cello to the clarinet and the trombone {even the French horn!}, they have classes for all instruments of the orchestra as well as for vocals. Their courses mostly progress according to grades {they have eight grades, each taking around a year}, so you’re in for some serious training while you’re here! Oh, and regular workshops and performances by international artistes to look out for!

Where: 8, CBI Main Road, HMT-HBCS Layout, RT Nagar, Next to St. Jude´s Church

Price: INR 1,500 per month upwards

Contact: 080 41285017

With its eco-friendly woody interiors for acoustic control, separate learning rooms and even spaces designed for specific instruments, Octavium takes its classes seriously indeed. Focusing on contemporary music, their courses introduce you to varied musical genres, from film music and ghazals to rock and electronica. Trying your hand at an instrument for the first time? No worries. Their main programme {spread over 8 levels or 24 months} begins with a primer course to help give you a strong foundation before you choose your favourite instrument. Apart from programmes for guitar, keyboard, drums and vocals {Hindustani Classical and Western}, you get to specialise in Western Classical Guitar or Electric Bass, too.

Where: 227, 3rd Floor, 3rd Main, 4th A Cross, Panduranga Nagar, Off Bannerghatta Road

Price: INR 2,000 upwards per month {differs according to the programme}

Contact: 080 41210720

Apart from dance, drama and arts and crafts classes, Artshaala {a fine arts studio} also offers music programmes for students of all ages. While you have vocal classes {Hindustani, Carnatic and Playback Singing}, the instruments taught here include the guitar {training you across genres like Western classical to jazz and even Bollywood}, violin, flute, drums, and keyboard. We love that they also have options like the tabla and veena if you’re hoping to learn something different.

#LBBTip: They also have a store where you can score musical instruments and accessories at discounts!

Where: 2/4, 2nd Floor, 80 Feet Road, Above Freskka Restaurant, Poojari Layout, RMV 2nd Stage

Price: INR 1,000 upwards per month {differs according to the courses}

Contact: 080 65739456

Described as a place where tradition meets modernity, Rhythms was started in 1996. With seven centres in the city {each one dedicated to eminent musicians like Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi}, they have courses for instruments and vocals across Hindustani, Carnatic and Western genres {no Western vocals, though}. So, whether you love the powerful resonating sounds of the mridangam or the steady, upbeat music of drums, this place has it all. While they do have classes for beginners, they also have regular one-year programmes designed for senior and professional level musicians.

Price: INR 800 uwpards per month {differs according to the courses}

Contact: +91 9482009314

When it’s award-winning musicians, Bruce Lee Mani and Rajeev Rajagopal {both from the band, Thermal And A Quarter} helming a music academy, you know you have some of the best classes in the city to pick from. Offering in-depth training in guitar, bass, drums, keyboards and vocals {for mewbies as well as advanced players}, they follow a ‘five-pronged approach’ which includes ear training, music theory, muscular training, sight-reading and ensemble playing. Want to get a better idea of how they work? Keep an eye out for their workshops which happen every now ad then. And, they also have an exciting summer camp for the little ones. Read more about Taaqademy here.

Where: 912, GKR Towers 2nd Floor, 80ft Road, 6th Block Koramangala

Contact: +91 7676099000 or write to info@taaqademy.com

Price: INR  4,500

Timings: Tuesday to Sunday, 10am – 7pm

If you thought this trusted store {the Benson Town outlet} was only for restoring and buying musical instruments, you’re in for a surprise. Because this is where you also get to sign up for music classes {pick from piano, keyboard and guitar} by Gerard, one of the sons of N Lewis {who started the store}. Armed with over 20 years of experience {he has been teaching since 1992, you see} he will patiently take you through the basics as well as the finer aspects of playing the instrument. While he doesn’t stick to a particular genre, expect a bit of rock and roll, country and pop in your lessons here.

Where: 22/A Millers Road, Benson Town

Price: INR 1,500 upwards

Contact: +91 9845483944

More than just a recording studio, Rainbow Bridge {started by Sanjeev Thomas, who has worked as the lead guitarist of AR Rahman} offers quite a few courses for the musically inclined. All based on a curriculum designed by the musician himself, you’ll find Beginner and Advanced Courses for Instruments {includes guitar, drums and keyboard} as well as Voice. For your little ones, they also have introductory crash courses {for kids aged five to six}. And, workshops by the likes of Ash King and Leslie Lewis, too!

Where: 140, Gangadharachetty road, Ulsoor and Skywalk, L2-02, First floor, 5/1, Assaye road, Watsons building,  Ulsoor

Price: INR 2,500 upwards per month

Contact: +91 9538192000

Timings: 12pm-9pm {closed on Mondays}

For anyone who considers six months as too less a time span to do or learn anything, Artista Academy of Music is going to prove you wrong. Firm believers in the great effects learning music can have on your mind and spirit, the folks at the academy {did we mention it was started by Vinyl Kumar, the drummer of the band, Lagori?} promise to help you play the instrument of your choice like a pro, all within the six months of the course duration! Take your pick from guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, violin or vocals, and get going. They also have regular courses with two classes a week.

Where: 747, Krishna Temple Road, Opposite CMH Hospital, Indiranagar

Price: INR 10,000 {for six-month course}, INR 2,000 upwards per month {for regular course}

Contact: +91 9901474793

