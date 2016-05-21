Learn To Play It Right At These Music Classes In Town

With almost three decades of experience to speak for them, The Bangalore School of Music is probably your best bet if you’re hoping to ace an instrument or get that perfect voice. Well-equipped with 13 teaching studios, a small amphitheatre, and plenty of learning spaces, the institution has a 360 degree approach to music development. And, no, it’s not just the regular guitar and keyboard that their classes include. From the viola and the cello to the clarinet and the trombone {even the French horn!}, they have classes for all instruments of the orchestra as well as for vocals. Their courses mostly progress according to grades {they have eight grades, each taking around a year}, so you’re in for some serious training while you’re here! Oh, and regular workshops and performances by international artistes to look out for!

Where: 8, CBI Main Road, HMT-HBCS Layout, RT Nagar, Next to St. Jude´s Church

Price: INR 1,500 per month upwards

Contact: 080 41285017

